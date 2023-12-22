JN.1 COVID Surge in India: ‘Don't Panic, but Time to Be Cautious,’ Say Doctors

All symptoms that are typically associated with Omicron and its subvariants. "There is nothing alarming as such," adds Dr Niyaas.

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care & Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, however, tells FIT that he has seen some atypical symptoms such as chest pain, some anxiety and panic, that should be kept an eye on.

The WHO, in a statement released on 20 December, Wednesday said that while it is being classified as a variant of interest, "the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low at the global level."

On 19 December, while addressing the press, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that despite the increase in COVID cases in the state, it is not a cause for panic as the state is well prepared to handle the virus now.