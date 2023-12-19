Singapore Encourages Masks Amid COVID-19 Surge: What's Happening in South Asia?

Singapore has recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of December, forcing the country to issue a travel advisory. The spike has been attributed to the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron, which is also said to be the reason behind the surge of cases in Kerala.

The numbers: At least 56,043 cases were reported in the first week of December in Singapore, with the daily average COVID hospitalisations rising to 350 from 225 every week.

You should know: Singapore has "strongly encouraged" people to wear face masks in crowded places.