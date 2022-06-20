International Yoga Day: 10 Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

The world will celebrate International Yoga Day on 21 June 2022. There are two groups of fitness enthusiasts – those who like intense workouts and those who like meditation and yoga. There is a belief that intense workouts can help lose weight while yoga helps improve posture and flexibility.

But this is wrong. Yoga can also help you lose weight if you consistently practice the right poses. Make sure to practice yoga under guidance if you are someone who's trying their hands at it for the first time. Let's go through the 10 yoga poses that can help you lose weight.