Yoga Instructor Anshuka on What It's Like to Have Kareena as Your First Student

Kareena Kapoor and Anshuka Parwani
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
When all the gyms and pilate classes were shut during the lockdown, one thing that our celebrities fond solace in was yoga. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted several videos of suryanamaskars while Alia was seen doing some complicated yoga poses.
Recently, Deepika Padukone also turned to yoga during her Gehraiyaan shoot and one person she thanks for this new skill is celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani.
Anshuka was responsible for the yoga poses you see in the film. We spoke to her and found out all about her celebrity clientele and what it was like to start her yoga journey with her first student Kareena Kapoor Khan.
