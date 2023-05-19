IMD Issues Heatwave Advisory For South India: Four Things You Need to Know

IMD has advised caution to southern Indian states in the wake of heatwave like conditions.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert on Thursday, 18 May, for Andhra Pradesh. It has also advised caution to southern Indian states in the wake of heatwave like conditions.
Here are four things you need to know from the advisory:
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued heatwave alerts in:
Komarada mandal
Chapadu
Veerapunayunipalle
Kamalapuram
Valluru
Muddanur
Yerraguntla
Proddatur
While an alert has been issued in these regions, the state has already seen temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius this week. South First reported that on Wednesday, Venkatachalam mandal Yerpedu recorded 46 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature.
Cranking it up a notch, Telangana's Julurpad recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius this week.
While temperatures are alternating in Tamil Nadu between 37-42 degrees Celsius, a thunderstorm has also been predicted which might give some respite to people. Light-to-moderate rainfall is also expected in some regions over the weekend.
A 'yellow alert', indicating high temperatures, has been issued by the IMD in Kerala. The high humidity is likely to make the situation worse. Monsoon might also be delayed in the state by a few days.
Odisha and West Bengal are also seeing high temperatures and dry weather. Majorly due to the north westerly air. Apart from that, heatwave alerts have also been issued in the Konkan region.
What should you do?
Stay hydrated
Avoid going outside in the sun
Keep yourself cool
