International Yoga Day Celebrations in Washington D.C. Bring Hundreds Together

The yoga session organized by the Indian Embassy at the Washington Monument ahead of the International Yoga Day was well-received after a two year hiatus, according to PTI.

Along with the organization Friends of Yoga, the Indian Embassy in Washington held a yoga event that attracted hundreds of yoga enthusiasts on the Washington Monument grounds on Saturday, 18 June.

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said he was delighted to be greeted by a large gathering of members of the Indian diaspora from different spheres of life. The enthusiasm for yoga is evident among people of different ages, from pre-K to universities, from public to private sectors. Moreover, with more than 37 million people who are active practitioners of yoga in the US, yoga studios have opened up across the country to cater to the rising demand.