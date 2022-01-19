Indian-American Prof at RIT Wins Award Worth $478,476 to Study Chiral Structures

Poornima Padmanabhan, an Indian-American professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology, a private research university in the New York metropolitan area, has won a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development award.

The RIT released a statement regarding Padmanabhan, who is a professor in the chemical engineering department, and the grant that she won.

With a duration of five years, it is worth $478,476.

The National Science Foundation's division of Materials Research granted the award, for "Chirality and polymer thermodynamics: frustration and amplification."

The RIT press release stated that "scientists look to space for origins of the solar system; chemical engineers like Poornima Padmanabhan are searching for the origins of life based on minute systems of molecules."