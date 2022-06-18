International Yoga Day 2022: Celebrations From Around The World

The United Nations has declared Yoga for Humanity as the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga which will be observed worldwide on Tuesday, 21 June.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on human health. Apart from the high death toll, it brought with it psychological suffering and mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. It lifted the veil on the inherent mental health challenges faced by humans across the globe.

Yoga was a crucial method that the world adopted in order to stay healthy and fight social isolation during the pandemic.