International Yoga Day 2022: Date, Theme, Logo, and Why Do We Celebrate

International Yoga Day 2022, Know Details
(Photo: nextdoor.com)
International Yoga Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. The word 'Yoga' has been derived from two Sanskrit words 'Yuj’ and ‘Yujir’ meaning 'Together' or ' To Unite'.
Yoga can have different meanings like the unity of soul, mind, and body, togetherness of thoughts & actions, and so on.
Performing Yoga serves myriad benefits including relieving mental stress, enhancing physical & muscular strength, maintaining balance, improving stamina, etc.
The International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated every year in the month of June to create awareness among people about the indispensable benefits of Yoga and its impact on the lives of people. On the occasion of Yoga Day, people around the world gather at different places like Yoga studios, playgrounds, stadiums, and parks to practice Yoga together.
The origin of Yoga dates back to thousands of years when people had no concept of religion. According to Vedas, Lord Shiva was the first Yogi and he transferred his knowledge of Yoga to the 'Seven Sages' (Saptarishis). It is also believed that Saptarishis travelled to the different parts of world to spread the knowledge of Yoga.
On 27 September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the concept of International Yoga Day in the UNGA (UN General Assembly). On 11 December 2014, the UNGA officially declared 21 June as 'The International Yoga Day'.
The International Yoga Day 2022 will be celebrated under the theme 'Yoga for Humanity'. This theme has been chosen to reflect the great role played by Yoga during the pandemic (COVID-19). During the COVID-19, Yoga helped people not only in maintaining their sanity but also alleviated their suffering.
Perform the Yoga asanas slowly and gradually move to the advanced Yoga postures & practices.
Stay well hydrated before performing the Yoga.
Start your Yoga on empty stomach for better results.
While doing Yogasanas, the body should be able to move easily. Therefore prefer wearing light & comfortable clothes.
In the end, perform relaxation techniques to calm yourself down.
Practice regularly & persistently.
Yogasanas should be performed on a Yoga mat having a good grip.
Avoid performing Yoga when you are unwell.
Don't practice Yoga right after having your meals. Wait at least few hours (2 to 3) after a heavy meal.
Celebrate the International Yoga Day 2022 in following ways because every action counts.
Practice Yogasanas. Start with the simple ones and eventually move to advance ones.
Visit a park or an open space to perform Yoga. Also, recommend same to your friends.
Get some new Yoga supplies like a Yoga mat, a Yoga tank, and so on.
Try and practice some new Yoga poses. Mediate and calm yourself while doing Yoga.
Teach Yoga to your family, kids, and friends.
Consider joining a Yoga studio if you find it difficult on your own.
Subscribe to online YouTube Yoga channels for extra help.
Participate in Yoga events on Yoga Day 2022.
Search online Yoga events 2022 and participate.
Take a pledge to practice Yoga daily.