Pitta Dosha: Symptoms, Causes, and Home Remedies for the Imbalance

Tips to manage the symptoms of pitta dosha
(Image: iStock)
According to Ayurveda, the body consists of three types of substances to form a delicate balance of dosha. It is important for proper balance of doshas because an imbalance can cause various problems like weakness, irritability, and risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure.
Everyone doesn't have pitta imbalance, those with a Pitta body type have a delicate and lean body with a medium height. They have a fair or slightly reddish skin color. Their hair and skin are often silky and soft.
Pitta people have a strong appetite and great functioning digestive system with a robust metabolism. But let's have a look at the causes, symptoms of pitta dosha, and home remedies to manage the symptoms well.
According to NuAyurvedic Clinic, here are a few symptoms for an increase in pitta dosha in the body.
Excessive thirst or hunger
Acidity
Hot flashes
Skin rashes, acne, and boils
Vomiting bile
Strong body odour
Nausea
Loose motions
Anger, irritability
Sensitiveness to heat
There are various reasons why Pitta can increase in the body. A few of them include:
An improper diet of pungent, sour, salty, deep-fried, and processed foods
Exposure to chemicals and other toxins.
Exposure to sun and heat for a long period of time
Stress and excessive emotional flare-ups.
Overwork with a lack of proper rest.
Overconsumption of coffee, tea, alcohol, and nicotine.
You can consume pitta pacifying foods like ghee, milk, leafy greens, cucumber, capsicum, and asparagus.
It is important that you include grains like rice, wheat, and oats in your diet.
Legumes have also proven to help the pitta balance you can eat lentils, black beans, and split peas. You can eat nuts and seeds like sunflower seeds, almonds, and pumpkin seeds.
Avoid foods like white sugar, honey, beef, salmon, chicken, cashews, bananas, pineapple, beets, garlic, and tomatoes.
If you eat fruits, keep a gap of one hour between your meals and fruits intake for proper digestion.
Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
Consume light foods that are easy to digest and make sure that you do not overburden your digestive system.
You can include herbs in your diet if you suffer from the above mentioned symptoms. Amla is one of the most popular home remedies and it cleanses the digestive system to reduce pitta.
Neem is bitter and helps reduce pitta vitiation.
Triphala formulation provides various benefits and helps pacify pitta naturally.
hand churned, cow's milk ghee Ghee can help reduce body heat thus being an excellent home remedy for pitta.
Kalyanaka Ghritham is a medicated ghee formulation containing Triphala, pomegranate, and Indian madder that helps promote pitta balance.
You can also consume lukewarm water mixed with cumin powder to reduce pitta.
Elaichi is a popular Indian spice that also helps lower pitta levels.
It is important that you do not stay in a hot environment for a long period of time. You can keep your bedroom's temperature below 70 degrees while sleeping and don't take hot showers for long since they can make you feel dizzy.
In situations when you feel overheated, you can keep a cool compress on your forehead and the back of your neck. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids in hot weather or while you are sick.
