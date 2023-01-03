Glaucoma: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Glaucoma is a name for various eye conditions that together damage the optic nerve of the eye. The optic nerve is responsible for sending visual information from the eye to the brain thus resulting in good vision. There can be various reasons for damage to the optic nerve, high pressure in your eye being one of the reasons. But glaucoma can happen even with normal eye pressure.

Glaucoma can occur at any age but commonly affects older adults. It is one of the common causes of blindness in people over the age of 60. Several types of glaucoma have no warning signs and the effect may be so subtle and gradual that you may not notice a change in vision until the condition is in its later stages.

In cases of early detection of glaucoma, people will not have to suffer vision loss or it may be slowed down. Thus, we are here with more information on glaucoma- causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.