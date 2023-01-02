Respiratory Syncytial Virus-RSV: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a diseases that affects the lungs and the respiratory system. It is an infection that commonly affects children by the age of 2. Research has also proven that the Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-ul) virus can also infect adults.

In adults or children, RSV symptoms can be mild and appear similar to symptoms of a cold, and usually, it disappears on its own with proper care.

RSV can cause severe infection in some cases, including babies of 12 months and infants, especially premature infants, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or people with a weak immune system.

In general, people take RSV symptoms as a common cold thus we are here to highlight the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for RSV.