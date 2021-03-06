Fact-Check: Can You Drink Alcohol After Getting the COVID Vaccine?

Like everything good in life, the COVID vaccine comes with its own little asterisk mark of ‘conditions applied’.

Along with the various possible side effects, there is also a list of ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ that one must keep in mind when they get the vaccine, such as do not take it if you have severe allergies.

Of course, there is also the DO NOT stop wearing masks once you are vaccinated, and the DO still maintain social distancing – because you could be carriers and infect others.

While these won’t deter most of us, there is one other fine-print requirement that may not be quite as palatable.

This being the ‘do not drink alcohol for 45 days’ after getting vaccinated recommendation.