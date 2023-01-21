Lesson for Future Pandemics: Elimination Should Be the Global Strategy

Epidemiological investigations suggest the virus is highly infectious, with most initial cases requiring hospitalisation. The episode bears a striking resemblance to the COVID outbreak first detected in December 2019.

Regional and national health authorities are notified quickly. The national contact point for the International Health Regulations 2024 sends a description to the World Health Organization ( WHO ). After an intense exchange of information and risk assessment, it declares a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak is assigned a response strategy of “elimination”. This designation initiates a well-rehearsed procedure, including mobilising expertise and resource stockpiles.