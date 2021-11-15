‘Don’t Understand Why People Drink’: Says Nitish Kumar After Hooch Death Tragedy

"We will try to find out the loose gaps besides strictly implementing the rules to prevent violations. We will take stringent action against the violators," he said.

The chief minister also said that the ban on liquor in the state was imposed with the consent of the Opposition leaders in April 2016, but now some people are opposing the same.

"We had imposed the ban on liquor after receiving complaints from women, and the opposition leaders and MLCs had passed the resolution then. After the ban, a large number of people had quit drinking. But some people are still addicted to alcohol and they are the ones indulging in wrongdoings. We will take stringent action against them," Nitish Kumar said.

He further added: