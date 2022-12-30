How to Deal With Holiday Stress, Danish-Style

The holidays often involve jubilant gift exchanges, renewed connections with family and friends, and treasured traditions.

But the love and cheer can also be accompanied by a host of stressors – chaotic travel, conflicts over COVID-19 preventive measures, difficult dinner conversations with relatives, and worries about affording and finding holiday gifts.

This stress can worsen your mental and physical health. Research even finds that mortality is higher than normal during the holidays.

How can you best find a balance during the holidays so that you are fulfilled instead of frazzled?

Perhaps you can find balance by taking a few cultural cues from the Danes.

Denmark, despite winters that can be cold and gloomy, is full of people who consistently rank among the happiest in the world. As a native Dane and a psychologist, I’ll often point to Danish words that can cultivate well-being.