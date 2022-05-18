Stress Management: 5 Stress- Relieving Foods

Stress and anxiety are common issues faced by people with their busy schedules. Work, family issues, financial problems, and health concerns can be the cause of daily stress.

According to PubMed Central, stress on a daily basis should be avoided at all costs since it can prove harmful in the long run. It can increase the risk of hypertension, heart diseases, and strokes.

There are several ways people can get rid of stress but do you know diet can help relieve stress as well. Therefore, we have brought a list of foods that can be included in the daily diet to help relieve stress.