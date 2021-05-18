FAQ: How to Sanitise My Home After COVID-19 Infection?

With the second surge of coronavirus infections pushing India to the brim of a healthcare collapse, many are not only caring for kin but also recovering at home themselves.

While the initial paranoia about surfaces transmitting COVID-19 has subsided, it is important to sanitise your homes after a COVID-19 infection.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have provided comprehensive guidelines to follow while cleaning and sanitising your house.

Here’s all you need to know about sanitising your home post-COVID.