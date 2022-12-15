Christmas 2022: List of Top 10 Places To Visit in India on Christmas Eve

This year Christmas falls on Sunday, 25 December 2022. Check out the following list of places that you must plan to visit with friends and family.

Jaipur (Pink City of India): The chilly winters of December and beautiful architecture of Jaipur makes a perfect combination. If you are an art lover, then Jaipur is one of the best places in India for you. The pink city Jaipur is known for its forts, museums, temples, gardens, and markets.

Jaisalmer (Golden City): If you have not been to Jaisalmer before, this should be the top destination for you this Christmas. The place is located in the centre of the Golden Thar Desert. The center of attraction of this location is the hill fort of Jaisal, which is encircled by golden sands. Many camels, homes made of the yellow Jaisalmer stone, and other architectural marvels are a treat to eyes. The ideal activity is to spend the evening in the Jaisalmer Desert Camps stargazing while surrounded by the Golden Thar Desert. Parasailing, paramotoring, camel safaris, and many other activities are among the coolest things that one can do in Jaisalmer.