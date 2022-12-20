5 Tips to Prevent Overeating During Holiday Season
Try these easy and simple tips to break the habit if overeating
Are you also someone who suffers from the problem of over-eating during the holidays? Research has proved that there are two common ways of overeating- eating too many calories in one sitting or consuming the extra calories through various meals during the day. Either of the ways can result in obesity and being overweight and eventually it becomes difficult to get rid of the habit.
Few people may succeed in breaking overeating habits while others may suffer from an eating disorder. Over time, eating too much food can increase the risk of developing chronic health conditions like diabetes or heart disease.
As we mentioned before that breaking the habit of overeating can be challenging, we have put down a few tips for you that will help you eat in control and get rid of your overeating habits.
1. Don't Stop Eating Your Favorite Foods
At times when people notice that have been gaining weight due to their overeating habits, they begin to follow a restrictive diet in which they eliminate many of their favorite foods which makes them feel deprived and later makes them binge eat even more.
You should focus on eating more whole, unprocessed foods but always include the occasional treat for a balanced healthy diet. Depriving yourself of your favorite ice cream, pizza, or chocolate is not realistic.
2. Avoid Taking Stress
Research has proved that stress is one of the major culprits that result in binge eating or overeating habits. In such cases, people make food their escape to reduce the amount of stress in their daily life.
Chronic stress results in an increase in cortisol levels which further increases the appetite and leads to overeating, increased hunger, binge eating, and weight gain. You can include various activities in your life to manage stress levels and a few of them include: listening to music, gardening, exercising, or practicing yoga, meditation, or breathing techniques.
3. Eat More Fiber
According to US NIH, it is always wiser to choose foods that contain more fiber and a few of them include beans, vegetables, oats, and fruits. Fiber is essential and helpful in managing overeating habits because it keeps you full for a longer time thus making you eat less throughout the day.
You can eat oatmeal for breakfast that will keep you full till lunch time and you can have nuts in your salad or evening snacks to avoid eating junk foods and reduce the cravings. Such practices may help reduce the amount of food you consume throughout the day.
4. Have Proper Meals Throughout the Day
People who recognize their overeating habits and the resulting weight gain begin to take steps to lose the weight they have gained. they may try to skip meals or follow intermittent fasting but you need to plan your diet as per your body type and considering the calories your body needs in a day.
Reducing the calorie intake may work for some people while it may make others more hungry in the later part of the day. Research has proved that eating smaller meals throughout the day decreases hunger and overall food intake.
5. Eat More Protein
People have known that protein is the king of nutrients and is one of the most essential nutrients. It not only keeps your body full but curbs your desire to eat junk or overeat.
Similar to fiber, if you consume a high-protein diet in the morning, you tend to snack less before lunch and in between your dinner and snack time. High-protein foods also reduce the levels of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates hunger.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.