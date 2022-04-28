Heatwave Warning Across India - What Happens To Your Body Under Extreme Heat?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwaves across India, adding that April 2022 will be one of the hottest months in recorded history.

March 2022 was the hottest it has been in over 122 years.

From Maharashtra to Odisha, from Gujarat to Delhi, several places are set to record temperatures above 40 degrees celsius.

With heatwaves spreading their fingers across the world, we've already discussed the environmental impact of heatwaves.

And the human cost.

But what exactly happens to your body as the temperature gets hotter? What are the physiological and biological effects you have to endure as the heat goes from a warm 30 degree Celsius to the horrific 45-50 degree heat we face in peak summers every year?

And with temperatures already touching 45 C in April 2022, this is more important than ever.