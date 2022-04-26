FAQ | Heatwave Grips India: Which Parts Will Experience Extreme Heat?
When exactly is a heatwave declared? Which parts are to be affected? Here's all you need to know.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of India over the next few days. From Maharashtra to Odisha, from Gujarat to Delhi, several places are set to record temperatures above 40 degrees celsius.
When exactly is a heatwave declared? Which areas are to be affected? What precautions should you take? Here's all you need to know.
What is a heatwave?
According to the India Meteorological Department, a heatwave is defined differently for different regions. "It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal."
If your core body temperature rises above 42° Celsius, you’ve got a heatstroke! And we’re not trying to scare you, but a perfectly healthy person can die of a heatstroke.
Which regions are experiencing a heatwave in India?
Maharashtra
“In Mumbai, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by a degree, while the humidity while the humidity would be as high as 80-90 per cent. We have also issued a heatwave warning for the next two-three days in parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahmednagar,” IMD Mumbai head Jayanta Sarkar told Mid-day.
Delhi
A yellow warning has been issued for heatwave in the national capital starting 28 April. The IMD has predicted that the conditions will prevail for three days.
Gujarat
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in certain parts of Gujarat for the next few days, said IMD on 25 April. A severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra and Kutch regions.
Odisha
The state is experiencing heatwave conditions, with the government suspending classes in schools for five days from 26 April.
Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Subarnapur, Boudh and Nayagarh districts will experience high temperatures, the IMD said, adding that heatwave is also likely in Subarnapur, Boudh and Bolangir districts of western Odisha.
West Bengal
There will be no respite from heat in West Bengal as the weather office has predicted dry weather and heat in south Bengal over the next three days. Heatwave conditions prevailed in North 24 Parganas, Malda, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum districts with the day’s maximum temperature moving up 4.5 degrees above normal, it said.
How do you know you are getting a heat stroke?
First, comes heat exhaustion, along with sweating profusely. You may have nausea or fainting. Do not ignore this.
Hunt for water increases body’s metabolism – putting pressure on your heart and your blood and oxygen levels drop, causing brain damage or even death.
How can you cope with extreme heat?
During extreme heat, watch out for symptoms of a heat stroke and other illnesses.
If you/someone you know has symptoms of heatstroke, first:
Make person lie down in the shade
Remove some clothing for aeration
Elevate their legs
Sponge with cool water
Give fluids
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.