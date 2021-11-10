Report Says That World Will Heat Up by 2.4°C by 2100 Despite COP26 Promises

Image used for representational purposes only.
A report published in Glasgow details how the world is moving towards a rise in global temperature of 2.4°C despite the negotiations that are happening at COP26, BBC reported.
Regardless of the ambitious promises that nations are making with respect to reducing carbon emissions, it is estimated that the global warming will increase to dangerous levels by 2100.
The short-term goals that nations have set are simply not enough, says the report.
"This new calculation is like a telescope trained on an asteroid heading for Earth. It's a devastating report that in any sane world would cause governments in Glasgow to immediately set aside their differences and work with uncompromising vigour for a deal to save our common future," according to Greenpeace International's executive director Jennifer Morgan, BBC reported.
The calculations imply that the world will exceed the 2°C hard cap the Paris Climate Agreement had fixed, insisting that the world needed to be "well below" that temperature.
So much has already been promised at COP26. More than 100 nations have promised to halt deforestation by 2030.
Reducing emissions of methane by 2030 and phasing out coal has also been promised by dozens of countries.
Even India, which had not set a net-zero target before COP26, promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.
Adrian Ramsay of the Green Party of England remarked that "today was the day the sugar coating fell off the Cop26 talks to reveal the bitter pill that world leaders are going to force us to swallow if they don’t take much stronger action."
"This report shows that action in the next 10 years is vital. Long term targets, promises and non-existent technofixes, with no actual policies to get us there, are worth nothing. It shows that most global leaders have been asleep at the wheel. This is their wake-up call," he added, as reported by The Guardian.
(With inputs from BBC and The Guardian.)
