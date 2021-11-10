Report Says That World Will Heat Up by 2.4°C by 2100 Despite COP26 Promises

"This new calculation is like a telescope trained on an asteroid heading for Earth. It's a devastating report that in any sane world would cause governments in Glasgow to immediately set aside their differences and work with uncompromising vigour for a deal to save our common future," according to Greenpeace International's executive director Jennifer Morgan, BBC reported.

The calculations imply that the world will exceed the 2°C hard cap the Paris Climate Agreement had fixed, insisting that the world needed to be "well below" that temperature.

So much has already been promised at COP26. More than 100 nations have promised to halt deforestation by 2030.

Reducing emissions of methane by 2030 and phasing out coal has also been promised by dozens of countries.

Even India, which had not set a net-zero target before COP26, promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.