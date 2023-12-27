Before We Enter 2024, Make These 5 Health Resolutions: A Nutritionist Recommends

Before we enter 2024, let's explore five realistic resolutions that are practicable, achievable, and will make you feel great mentally and physically.
(Photo: FIT)
2024 is around the corner and as we prepare for the new year, it is the perfect time to think about ways to improve our lives.
We often focus on things like jobs and adventure. But amidst resolutions to be more adventurous or to achieve more, it is crucial to prioritise the foundation that supports every pursuit – our well-being.
However, the longest-running joke is that most of us fail to achieve our health resolutions.
Start by taking small steps and celebrating those little victories, find someone to accompany you, who can provide motivation and encouragement.
Track your progress to see how far you’ve come. If a particular resolution seems daunting, break it down into smaller, manageable tasks.
It is okay to slip up occasionally, getting back on track is what matters.
The foundation of good health lies in a well-balanced diet that provides all the essential nutrients for optimal functioning. Rather than succumbing to fad diets or extreme restrictions, focus on incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, millet, lean protein, and healthy fats into your meals.
Consider consulting a nutritionist who can help create a personalised meal plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
At the same time, in the hustle and bustle of modern life, it is easy to rush through the meals without paying major attention to what we’re eating.
This can lead to better digestion, increased satisfaction, and more importantly a heightened awareness of hunger and satiety cues.
Mindful eating also includes the mindful reduction of processed foods and added sugars.
Read the food labels to identify hidden sugars and choose fresh, whole foods whenever possible. Gradually replace sugary snacks with healthier options, such as fruits, nuts, and yogurt, to support overall health.
Good quality sleep is often undervalued for its role in overall health. Commit to establishing a consistent sleep schedule that allows for 7-8 hours of restorative sleep each night and practice sleep hygiene.
It helps your body recover and keeps you energised and enthusiastic all day. Poor sleep has been linked to various health issues, including weakened immune function and increased risk of chronic diseases.
Carry a reusable water bottle with you to make hydration a habit throughout the day.
This year, make a conscious effort to optimise your second brain – your gut. A diverse and fiber-rich diet supports a thriving gut microbiome.
Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kimchi, kefir, and certain herbs and spices like ginger, garlic, and turmeric which act as prebiotic foods that will support optimum gut health.
Consider the high-quality probiotic supplements only if the intake is impossible after consulting a healthcare professional.
Chronic stress can have profound negative effects on health. Identify the triggers and adopt effective stress-management techniques.
Mindfulness practices, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, can help calm the mind and reduce stress levels.
Physical activity is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, offering benefits for both physical and mental well-being.
Establish realistic fitness goals for the upcoming year. Whether it's incorporating daily walks, joining a fitness class, or engaging in home workouts, find activities that you enjoy.
Aim for a mix of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Regular physical activity not only contributes to weight management but also releases endorphins, reducing stress and improving mood.
Preventive healthcare is crucial for identifying potential health issues early on. Schedule regular check-ups with your healthcare provider for comprehensive health assessments. Monitor key indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar.
Regular health check-ups empower you to take proactive steps toward maintaining optimal health and catching any potential issues before they become more serious.
These health resolutions provide a roadmap for cultivating a healthier and more vibrant lifestyle. Embrace these resolutions not as strict rules but as practical and sustainable steps towards your holistic well-being.
(Avantii Deshpaande is a food science and nutrition expert with over 20 years of experience in the field. You can find her on Instagram at @nutritionist.avanti.)
