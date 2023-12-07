Health & Flavour, All in One: What’s Up With Fermented Foods?

The answer is, fermented foods are not necessarily just a fad! Just because a set of foods become trendy doesn’t mean there is no merit in their journey to the top.

The first thing that works in favour of fermented foods is that some of them are age old, a time when the purpose was more about lengthening shelf life, so these foods can be stored for longer periods of time.

Progress has allowed us to keep food for longer with the help of additives and preservatives which is counter productive when it comes to health, so perhaps, revisiting ‘fermentation’ as a process is a good idea.