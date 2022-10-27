Unilever Recalls Dove, Tresemmé Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk: How Safe Are They

Unilever recalls Dry Shampoos: What to know
(Photo: Unilever/Altered by FIT)
Consumer goods giant Unilever has issued a voluntary recall of certain aerosol dry shampoo products in the United States and in Canada, on the grounds that they may contain unsafe levels of benzene – type of carcinogen – a substance that can cause cancer.
In a statement released by the company on 18 October, Unilever has said that while they have had no reports of adverse effects from the products so far, and that the move to recall them is merely 'out of an abundance of caution.'
They also added that the affected products were all produced before October 2021.
Before we get into why the company decided to recall these products, here's a quick run through of the products that are on the list:
Dove Dry Shampoo (multiple varieties)
Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
Benzene is a type of chemical compound often found in petroleum products, solvents, and motor fuels, and tobacco products. Traces of Benzene can be found around us and slight exposure is considered harmless.
Exposure to benzene most commonly occurs through inhalation, the risk of which is high when one uses aerosole cans of dry shampoo that may contain high levels of benzene.
An internal investigation by Unilever reportedly found that certain products identified by their production codes had high levels of benzene, likely via the propellant, the company said, in a statement.
These specific units were reportedly distributed all over the US and in some parts of Canada – with suppliers who have stocked these specific units asked to take them off the shelf.
After the news of the recall broke, many have asked, 'what about the products being sold in India?'
For instance, some of the specific products on the list by Unilever are available for purchase in India as well.
It must be noted, however, that in their statement, the company has claimed that only specific units of the products, identified by their production codes were affected, all of them were traced to have been distributed in the US and in Canada.
