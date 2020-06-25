The Indian unit of Unilever, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, announced on Thursday, 25 June, that it has decided to drop the word 'Fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' range of products.The Fair & Lovely range of HUL has long been criticised for racism through its advertising and general branding that was discriminatory against people with 'non-fair' skin tones."We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive ... a more diverse portrayal of beauty," Hindustan Unilever Chairman Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement."We recognise that the use of the words "fair", "white" and "light" suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this," said Sunny Jain, president of Unilever's beauty and personal care division, in a separate statement.This move comes as cosmetic companies across the world are facing major backlash due to the Black Lives Matter movement and are being forced to re-think their marketing strategies and use of terminology.Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson announced that it will stop selling skin whitening creams.(With inputs from Reuters)