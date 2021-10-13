Chemicals found in Toys, Shampoos Linked To 1,00,000 US Deaths Per Year: Study

While other studies have called these chemicals "hormone disrupters" and have linked them to over 10,000 deaths per year associated with reduced testosterone levels, this NYU study published in Environmental Pollution, connects it to heard diseases and early deaths.

The study tested 5,000 adults between the ages of 55 and 64, and concluded that those with concentration of phthalates in the urine were more likely to die of heart diseases, explained the Agence France-Presse.

Although there is no direct causal relationship established by the study between the exposure to these chemicals and death, specific biological mechanisms may act as catalysts. However, that too is unclear.