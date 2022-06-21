International Yoga Day 2022: Best Yoga Day Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Status

International Day of Yoga 2022: Quotes, Images & Wishes
(Photo: iStock)
International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on 21 June (Tuesday). This year, Yoga Day will be celebrated under the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity'. The main purpose behind the International Yoga Day is to make people aware of the countless benefits of performing Yoga. International Yoga Day 2022 is one of the best ways to promote awareness about the importance of Yoga among the common public and to promote mental, physical, and overall well-being.
This Yoga Day, consider sharing some of the best quotes with your friends, family, and loved ones to inspire them so that they will start practising Yoga and spread the word. Some of the best Yoga Day 2022 quotes are:
“Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." - BKS Iyengar
“Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is.” - Richard Freeman
"Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success." - Svatmarama
"Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements.” - Amit Ray
“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” - The Bhagavad Gita
"The study of Asana is not about mastering posture. It’s about using posture to understand and transform yourself." - BKS Iyengar
Make this Yoga Day a special one for your loved ones by sharing the following Yoga Day 2022 wishes and greetings:
Stay happy, healthy, and prosperous this Yoga Day. Happy Yoga Day.
Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous International Yoga Day 2022. Enjoy nature.
Have a wonderful Yoga Day 2022 and keep sharing the best Yoga poses.
Let this Yoga Day satisfy your mind, body, and soul. May this be the best ever Yoga Day for you. Happy International Yoga Day 2022.
This Yoga Day, pledge to perform Yoga daily and stay healthy. Happy Yoga Day 2022.
Yoga makes your body healthy, your soul happy, and your mind strong. Enjoy Yoga Day 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)