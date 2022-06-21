International Yoga Day 2022: Best Yoga Day Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Status

International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on 21 June (Tuesday). This year, Yoga Day will be celebrated under the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity'. The main purpose behind the International Yoga Day is to make people aware of the countless benefits of performing Yoga. International Yoga Day 2022 is one of the best ways to promote awareness about the importance of Yoga among the common public and to promote mental, physical, and overall well-being.

International Yoga Day 2022: Best Quotes

This Yoga Day, consider sharing some of the best quotes with your friends, family, and loved ones to inspire them so that they will start practising Yoga and spread the word. Some of the best Yoga Day 2022 quotes are: