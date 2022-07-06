Health Ministry Reduces Gap For COVID Booster Doses From 9 to 6 Months

The Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap for precautionary or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults from the existing 9 months to 6 months, in a statement on Wednesday, 6 July.

The Standard Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization recommended the reduction of the time between the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the precautionary or booster dose to 6 months or 26 weeks after the second vaccine.

The statement from the Health Ministry adds that all citizens from the ages of 18 to 59 years can receive their first precautionary dose after 6 months or 26 weeks from their last vaccination at a Private COVID Vaccination Center (CVC).