Amid COVID-19 Spike, Delhi Govt Says Free Precaution Doses at Its Hospitals Soon

The Delhi government announced on Friday, 15 April, that free precautionary doses against COVID-19 will soon be available at public hospitals in the city.

The decision comes amid a rise in cases of the disease in the capital over the last few days.

"Precautionary doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," the government's statement said, as per a report by PTI.

The statement further said that if the infection spreads, 100 oxygen-supported beds would be added in every ward of Delhi within two weeks.

The government has prepared a supply of 1363.73 metric tons of oxygen, which includes Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer and PSA Plant, the statement said, as per the report.