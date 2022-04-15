Amid COVID-19 Spike, Delhi Govt Says Free Precaution Doses at Its Hospitals Soon

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that hospital occupancy was extremely low, and that there was no need for the public to panic amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Delhi government announced on Friday, 15 April, that free precautionary doses against COVID-19 will soon be available at public hospitals in the city.
The decision comes amid a rise in cases of the disease in the capital over the last few days.
"Precautionary doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," the government's statement said, as per a report by PTI.
The statement further said that if the infection spreads, 100 oxygen-supported beds would be added in every ward of Delhi within two weeks.
The government has prepared a supply of 1363.73 metric tons of oxygen, which includes Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer and PSA Plant, the statement said, as per the report.
A day after Delhi reported a surge in coronavirus infections with 325 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that hospital occupancy was extremely low, and that there was no need for the public to panic amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain also said on Friday that the government was fully prepared to tackle the situation.
"All hospitals in Delhi have been advised to remain alert in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the city," Jain asserted.
He further said that the government was closely monitoring the situation as it did not want to take a risk, and that the medical infrastructure in the state had been "completely overhauled".
"At the same time, RTPCR testing will also be increased if needed. To prevent the spread of Corona, the Delhi Government is working on the principle of test, trace and treat," the health minister added, while urging people to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the capital on Thursday reported 325 new cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate in Delhi shot up from 0.5 percent to 2.7 per cent within a week, leading to increased fears of an impending new wave of the disease.
(With inputs from PTI.)