ICMR Approves COVID-19 Home Test Kit: What Are the Guidelines?
Only a nasal swab is needed for the test.
CoviSelf COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test. | (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, 19 May, issued an advisory for self-testing for COVID-19 at home by using a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
For this purpose, the medical body has approved a kit called CoviSelf, which is manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd.
The ICMR’s guidelines on home testing without the presence of a medical professional are as follows:
Home testing by RAT is advised only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases.
Indiscriminate testing is not advised.
Home testing should be conducted as per the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual.
The home testing mobile app is available in Google Play store and Apple store and must be downloaded by all users.
The mobile app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.
All users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure with the same mobile phone which has been used for downloading the mobile app and user registration.
Data in the app of your mobile phone will be centrally captured in a secure server which is connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored.
Patient confidentiality will be fully maintained.
All individuals who test positive may be considered as true positives and no repeat testing is required.
All test positive individuals are advised to follow home isolation and care as per the ICMR & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) protocol which can be accessed at https://www.icmr.gov.in/chomecare.html.
All symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT should get themselves immediately tested by RT-PCR. This is especially important as the RATs are likely to miss few positive cases presenting with a low viral load.
All RAT negative symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspect COVID-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR/MoHFW home isolation protocol while awaiting the RT-PCR test result.
All results may be interpreted as per the protocol laid down by the manufacturer in the user manual.
Manufacturer’s instructions must be strictly followed for disposal of the test kit, swab and other materials.