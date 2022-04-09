COVID Precautionary Dose for 18+ From 10 Apr: How to Register? What's the Cost?
Here are answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) one might seek ahead of taking the precautionary shot.
With the number of COVID-19 cases in India on a steady decline, since the waning of the third wave, the Centre has announced the expansion of the vaccination programme by making precautionary doses available to all aged 18 and above from Sunday, 10 April.
"Those who are 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.
How do you register for the precautionary dose?
The Union Health Secretary said that no fresh registrations would be required for the precaution dose, as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN application and website.
Where will you get the precautionary dose?
The precautionary doses will be available at all the Private Vaccination Centres (PVCs), the Centre said.
How long after the second vaccine dose is the precautionary dose recommended?
Those who are 18+ years of age should have completed at least nine months after the administration of second COVID-19 vaccine dose to take the precautionary dose, the Centre has recommended.
Can you take a precautionary dose of a different vaccine than what was administered?
No. The Union Health Secretary said that the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine which has been used for the administration of the first and the second dose.
How much will the precautionary dose cost?
The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday indicated that the Covishield booster dose will cost Rs 600 for end users, while hospitals will acquire it at a discounted price. Price of the Covaxin precautionary shots are yet to be known.
The PVCs can charge only up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the dose, the Centre said on Saturday.
