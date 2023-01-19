Report Citing Multiple Side-Effects of COVID Jab 'Erroneous': Health Ministry

"It is clarified that the news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information," said the ministry.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/TheQuint)
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 17 January, clarified that a media report quoting the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as saying that there are “multiple side-effects (to) COVID-19 vaccines” was "untrue."
The ministry reiterated that only a minuscule number of patients may have suffered from severe or adverse effects after taking the vaccine. However, it did say that people could suffer from “mild symptoms” after taking the vaccine, which could sometimes be severe in those with any pre-existing conditions.
What The Ministry Said: The ministry stated that the report, that was based on an RTI enquiry, was “erroneous.”
It added:
The ministry also clarified that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation was reviewing the effects of the vaccines regularly, which in any case has proven to be more beneficial than not.
What The Media Report Had Said: The ministry’s clarification came after a media report that stated that the ICMR and CDSCO, through an RTI, had “acknowledged a plethora of ramifications arising out of all the Covid vaccines.”
Mild Symptoms Not A Problem: The government also added that like with any other vaccines, mild symptoms are not a concern. These mild symptoms might include:
Injection site tenderness
Pain
Headache
Fatigue
Myalgia
Malaise
Pyrexia
Chills
Arthralgia
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)