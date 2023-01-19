Report Citing Multiple Side-Effects of COVID Jab 'Erroneous': Health Ministry

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Report Citing Multiple Side-Effects of COVID Jab 'Erroneous': Health Ministry

"It is clarified that the news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information," said the ministry.
Garima Sadhwani
"It is clarified that the news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information," said the ministry.

(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/TheQuint)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 17 January, clarified that a media report quoting the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as saying that there are “multiple side-effects (to) COVID-19 vaccines” was "untrue."

"It is clarified that the news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information."
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The ministry reiterated that only a minuscule number of patients may have suffered from severe or adverse effects after taking the vaccine. However, it did say that people could suffer from “mild symptoms” after taking the vaccine, which could sometimes be severe in those with any pre-existing conditions.

What The Ministry Said: The ministry stated that the report, that was based on an RTI enquiry, was “erroneous.”

It added:

“The ICRM response simply provided links of reputed websites of World Health Organisation (WHO), Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India where compiled global evidence of various Covid-19 vaccines are available.”
Moreover, the ministry’s statement said, “Global research studies have shown that COVID19 vaccination has helped in reducing severity of disease by preventing hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID-19 and benefits of the vaccines overwhelmingly outweigh any adverse effects.”

The ministry also clarified that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation was reviewing the effects of the vaccines regularly, which in any case has proven to be more beneficial than not.

What The Media Report Had Said: The ministry’s clarification came after a media report that stated that the ICMR and CDSCO, through an RTI, had “acknowledged a plethora of ramifications arising out of all the Covid vaccines.”

Mild Symptoms Not A Problem: The government also added that like with any other vaccines, mild symptoms are not a concern. These mild symptoms might include:

  • Injection site tenderness

  • Pain

  • Headache

  • Fatigue

  • Myalgia

  • Malaise

  • Pyrexia

  • Chills

  • Arthralgia

