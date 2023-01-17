Delhi Reports Zero COVID Cases for First Time Since Pandemic Began: What We Know

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi Reports Zero COVID Cases for First Time Since Pandemic Began: What We Know

The national capital also reported zero COVID cases, for the first time in 1,027 days.
Anoushka Rajesh
Updated:

Delhi reports zero COVID cases (representational image only)

(Photo: Istock)

Delhi reported zero new COVID cases on 16 January – for the first time in 1,027 days – according to the city health department.

Why it matters: This is the first time Delhi has reported zero COVID cases in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

By the numbers: The positivity rate in the National Capital on 16 January was 0.00 per cent. There are currently 10 known active cases in the city.

India, on 16 January reported a total of 104 new cases, with 2035 active cases.

Kerala, on the other hand, reported 1,300 cases in the last 24 hours – the highest in the country and has made masks mandatory in public spaces.

The big picture: A steady rise in COVID cases, as well as deaths in China have put health authorities all over the world on edge.

According to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID related deaths in the US have increased by 44 percent in a week's time.

Furthermore, experts warn that COVID cases are likely to go up post the holiday season, and recommend keeping your guard up.

As a cautionary measure, the state of Kerala on 16 January has made it mandatory to wear marks in public places for atleast the next one month.

Published: 17 Jan 2023,11:20 AM IST

