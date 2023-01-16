COVID Protocol: Kerala Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Spaces for a Month

Where all should masks be worn? Masks are mandatory at:

Public spaces

Places of work

Social gatherings

All vehicles

Traffic

What else is mandatory? Efforts to promote hand hygiene are back. All commercial establishments are expected to provide santisers or soaps. The same should be provided by event organisers.

The state has also asked general public to maintain social distance at public events.

Why has the state imposed restrictions? In Kerala, as per official figures, there's no sudden spurt in COVID cases. However, the state has decided to impose restrictions to prevent spike in cases after the New Year and Pongal bash.