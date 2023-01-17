Delhi Reports Zero COVID Cases for First Time Since Pandemic Began: What We Know
The national capital also reported zero COVID cases, for the first time in 1,027 days.
Delhi reported zero new COVID cases on 16 January – for the first time in 1,027 days – according to the city health department.
Why it matters: This is the first time Delhi has reported zero COVID cases in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
By the numbers: The positivity rate in the National Capital on 16 January was 0.00 per cent. There are currently 10 known active cases in the city.
India, on 16 January reported a total of 104 new cases, with 2035 active cases.
Kerala, on the other hand, reported 1,300 cases in the last 24 hours – the highest in the country and has made masks mandatory in public spaces.
The big picture: A steady rise in COVID cases, as well as deaths in China have put health authorities all over the world on edge.
According to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID related deaths in the US have increased by 44 percent in a week's time.
Furthermore, experts warn that COVID cases are likely to go up post the holiday season, and recommend keeping your guard up.
As a cautionary measure, the state of Kerala on 16 January has made it mandatory to wear marks in public places for atleast the next one month.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: COVID-19 Covid Cases delhi covid cases
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.