Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Keep Sharing COVID-19 Data With World': WHO Tells China

'Keep Sharing COVID-19 Data With World': WHO Tells China

The World Health Organization has appealed that China keep sharing information about COVID-19 cases.
Garima Sadhwani
Fit
Published:

The World Health Organization has appealed that China keep sharing information about COVID-19 cases. 

|

(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The World Health Organization has appealed that China keep sharing information about COVID-19 cases.&nbsp;</p></div>
“WHO requested that this type of detailed information continued to be shared with us and the public.”

The World Health Organization has appealed to China that it keep sharing information about COVID-19 cases after the country revealed that approximately 60,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 since December 2022.

Also ReadIndia-US Ties: Can National Defence Act’s Provisions Check China’s Advances?

Rise in COVID-19 deaths: After the country’s stringent zero-COVID policy was lifted, between 8 December and 12 January, 5,503 deaths were caused by respiratory failure due to COVID-19. 54,435 people died from cancer, heart disease, and other comorbidities escalated due to COVID-19.

What the WHO said: WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had a telephonic conversation with China’s Health Minister Ma Xiaowei. The WHO has also welcomed China’s announcement since it “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation.”

But, experts say that since China’s National Health Commission is only counting, among fatalities, the deaths that occurred in hospitals, the real number of casualties might be higher.

Reuters quoted a health official as saying that the “national emergency peak has passed,” since an 83 percent decline has been seen in people consulting “fever clinics” “from a December 23 high.”
Also ReadDid COVID-19 Lower Your Sperm Count? Here's What New Study Says
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

China’s official death toll, which currently stands at 5,273, might be doubled to 10,775 now.

Also ReadIs the Study Claiming 'BA.5 COVID Variant Can Damage Brain' Misleading?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT