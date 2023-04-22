Bournvita Row: How Much Sugar Is Too Much Sugar In Your 'Health' Drink?

How much sugar do popular brands of health drinks contain? The short answer is 9.5-37 gm per 100 gm of the product.

That's a lot. That's also over the permissible levels prescribed by the World Health OrganiSation. And that's still not the real amount of sugar in these drinks – besides sugar, these drinks also contain fructose, corn syrup, etc, which are just fancy names for sugar again.

But why are we telling you this?