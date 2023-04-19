World Liver Day: Can You Really Reverse Fatty Liver? An Expert Explains

World Liver Day: Risk, Causes, Treatment, Prevention
When thinking about health, your liver may not feature high up on your list of concerns. After all, it is a sturdy, self-regenerating organ!
But, given how much our livers do to filter toxins from our bodies, it's time we showed it some love too.
For instance, do you know about fatty liver – a lifestyle condition that can cause symptoms like fatigue, weight loss, and abdominal pain?
What causes fatty liver? Who is at risk? Can it be reversed? Gastroenterologist Dr Ashwini Setya explains everything you need to know about fatty liver.
Who is at risk of developing fatty liver?
It is usually associated with metabolic syndromes like:
Obesity
Diabetes mellitus
However, we do find that it is being detected in lean patients also.
What causes fatty liver?
Recent research has shown that the increase in fatty liver may be associated with sugar rather than fat
Can fatty liver be treated or reversed?
As such there is no targetted therapy or treatment for fat in the liver. However, the progress can be stopped if the patient loses weight.
Regular exercise and dietary changes would also be required. White sugar should be avoided almost completely.
Moreover, high fructose foods, like fruit juices should be avoided. However, whole fruits may be had.
