Why Are So Many Young Indians Suffering From Type-2 Diabetes?

In India, one in four people under the age of 25 suffer from Type-2 Diabetes.
A person has Type-2 Diabetes if their sugar levels are higher than normal.
What was once seen as a disease that mostly impacted adults, diabetes is something that even teenagers are diagnosed with now.
What's concerning is that the average age of the Indian population diagnosed with diabetes is almost 10 years younger than the Western population. Why so? FIT asked an expert.
There are a few overarching reasons for Type-2 Diabetes. Dr Chhavi Agarwal, Associate Consultant of Endocrinology at the Fortis Escorts Hospital, says that the reasons might include:
Lack of physical activity and a sedentary lifestyle
Consumption of high-calorie packed food items
No diet hygiene or proper meal timings
Lack of sleep and lack of work-life balance
Working at a sitting job where you don't move around much
Dr Agarwal also adds that the Indian population is anyway genetically pre-disposed to diabetes. She explains,
Not just that, doctors also say that almost 10 years after the onset of diabetes, patients might start developing other complications such as:
Heart diseases
Kidney conditions
Eye problems
Age, again, is not a deterrent here.
While we can’t do much about the genetic pre-deposition working against us, Dr Agarwal does suggest a few other things that we can do.
It's a good idea to start screening yourself for diabetes at least once every year.
Try to inculcate at least 40-45 minutes of physical activity in your daily lifestyle.
Be mindful of your total calorie intake each day.
