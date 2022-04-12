Move Over Sugar! Here’s Why You Should Have Jaggery in Summer

“Have some jaggery and water”, said my mother, before I stepped out to run some errands.

It was mid-March and the afternoon temperature was hovering between 39-40 degrees Celsius in Pune, Maharashtra.

The severe heatwave had prompted the Indian Meteorological Department to switch its orange alert to yellow.

“It has been the hottest summer in the last fifty years”, she remarked as she pulled out a piece of jaggery from the cupboard.

“Jaggery will load you with essential nutrients and prevent dehydration”. In most parts of India, it is a common practice to eat a piece of jaggery or sip some jaggery water before stepping out of home especially during summers.