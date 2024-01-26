Your Hand Grip Strength Can Tell if You Have Comorbidities: Doctors in New Study

If you’ve ever given an interview in your life or tried to make a good first impression on someone, you might have received advice about handshakes. It’s said a firm handshake shows confidence and faith.

But did you know a handshake can be a vital sign to tell if you have diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or other comorbidities?

A new study, titled Hand Grip Strength as a Proposed New Vital Sign of Health: A Narrative Review of Evidences, published in the Journal of Health, Population & Nutrition earlier this month suggests that hand grip strength is a good indicator of the overall health of an individual.

FIT spoke with the study’s authors – Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, and Dr Raju Vaishya, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgery, Apollo Hospital – to help you understand it better.