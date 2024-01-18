Doctors Must Justify Antimicrobials: Health Min on Over-Prescription Of Drugs

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
The health ministry, in an effort to control the “over-prescription” of antimicrobial drugs has written to doctors nation-wide to “mandatorily mention exact indication/reason/justification while prescribing antimicrobials.”
What was said: In a letter issued on 1 January, Dr Atul Goel, the Director General of Health Services, wrote:
The big point: Antimicrobial resistance, a global health concern, was responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019.
The health ministry, quoting a 2022 Lancet study, also pointed that 4.95 million deaths globally have been associated with drug-resistant infections.
What else does the letter say? The health ministry has also said that under the Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, pharmacists too can only sell antibiotics when they receive a valid prescription.
It appeals to medical colleges country-wide to follow through too.
Why this matters: The 2022 Lancet study mentions that AMR poses a major threat to human health and public healthcare around the world.
According to the World Health Organization, "The World Bank estimates that AMR could result in US$ 1 trillion additional healthcare costs by 2050, and US$ 1 trillion to US$ 3.4 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) losses per year by 2030."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)