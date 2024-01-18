Doctors Must Justify Antimicrobials: Health Min on Over-Prescription Of Drugs

What else does the letter say? The health ministry has also said that under the Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, pharmacists too can only sell antibiotics when they receive a valid prescription.

It appeals to medical colleges country-wide to follow through too.

Why this matters: The 2022 Lancet study mentions that AMR poses a major threat to human health and public healthcare around the world.

According to the World Health Organization, "The World Bank estimates that AMR could result in US$ 1 trillion additional healthcare costs by 2050, and US$ 1 trillion to US$ 3.4 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) losses per year by 2030."