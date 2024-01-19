Winter & Migraine: Why Attacks Become Frequent & Severe When Temperatures Drop

FIT reached out to experts to understand why migraine attacks worsen during the winter season.
(Photo: FIT)
Chocolate. Coffee. Wine. Sunlight. Hot water.
The idea of enjoying these in the cold harsh north Indian winter sounds appealing, right? But if you’re a migraine patient, chances are that, more often than not, all of these things have acted as a trigger for you.
What more? The winter season itself can be a trigger for many migraine patients.
According to a 2015 study published in The Journal of Headache & Pain, “Headaches in temperature sensitive migraine patients (have been) associated with temperature mainly during cold period.”
But why does this happen? FIT reached out to experts to understand why migraine attacks worsen during the winter season.
Dr Sonia Lal Gupta, Senior Neurologist & Director, Metro Group of Hospitals, tells FIT, “Migraine is a type of headache that can have many trigger points. Some of these triggers might increase during the winters.”
What are some reasons that people suffering from migraines can have more frequent attacks when the temperatures drop? Dr Gupta says:
Dehydration
Sitting under direct sunlight
Sitting in closed rooms with heaters or blowers can cause your skin to be dehydrated
Change in barometric pressure
In fact, a 2015 study, titled Examination of Fluctuations in Atmospheric Pressure Related to Migraine, too had found that changes in atmospheric pressure were directly linked to headaches in migraine patients.
Dr Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, agrees with Dr Gupta. But, he says:
He adds that other factors can be temperature variation, irregular circadian rhythm, reduced melatonin levels, reduced exposure to sunlight, irregular sleep cycle, and unhealthy diet patterns.
With all these trigger factors, is there something you can do to prevent migraine attacks every so often?
Yes, says Dr Gupta. She adds, “Migraines are manageable but you do need to lead a balanced life.”
Dr Goyal agrees. The two of them suggest some measures that can help.
Drink at least 2-3 litres of water each day.
Maintain your sleep cycle diligently.
Eat healthy – add more green vegetables and fruits to your diet.
Avoid consuming food that acts as a trigger for your migraines.
Don’t make any dramatic changes to your diet.
Go outdoors and get some exposure to sunlight, but wear a hat or carry an umbrella to avoid direct sunlight.
Try guided meditation.
Don’t use heaters or blowers for too long because temperature variation can be a trigger.
If you are using a heater or a blower, use it with a humidifier so that your skin does not get dehydrated.
The Migraine Association of Ireland also suggests that you stay consistent with some form of physical activity and keep yourself warm.
Apart from these measures, Dr Gupta & Dr Goyal also recommend that you reach out to a medical professional if the attacks are too regular.
Dr Gupta says,
Dr Goyal agrees. He adds that a change in medication can also help with the severity of attacks, so going to a doctor is a good idea.
