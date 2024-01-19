Winter & Migraine: Why Attacks Become Frequent & Severe When Temperatures Drop

Chocolate. Coffee. Wine. Sunlight. Hot water.

The idea of enjoying these in the cold harsh north Indian winter sounds appealing, right? But if you’re a migraine patient, chances are that, more often than not, all of these things have acted as a trigger for you.

What more? The winter season itself can be a trigger for many migraine patients.

According to a 2015 study published in The Journal of Headache & Pain, “Headaches in temperature sensitive migraine patients (have been) associated with temperature mainly during cold period.”

But why does this happen? FIT reached out to experts to understand why migraine attacks worsen during the winter season.