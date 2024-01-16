Mitch & Cam in Modern Family, Santiago in B99: Why Are People Passive Aggressive

Every day when I sit down to have a meal, I turn on an episode of Modern Family.

The last episode of the American sitcom aired on 8 April 2020, but for many like me, the mockumentary style show has been a source of comfort for me for some time now because of how wholesome it is.

But over multiple viewings, what has stood out to me is how passive aggressive Mitchell Pritchett (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker’s (played by Eric Stonestreet) marriage in the show is.

Sure, it’s meant to be humorous and they always make up at the end of each episode, but there’s lies, fights, mean remarks, and much more that they constantly project towards each other.