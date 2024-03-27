Food Blogger Natasha Diddee, ‘Gutless Foodie’, Passes Away at 50: What We Know

Food blogger Natasha Diddee (50), popularly known as 'The Gutless Foodie', passed away on 24 March.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/FIT)
The news of her passing was confirmed by her husband via an Instagram post. The cause of her death was not revealed.
Diddee’s husband wrote, "It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife, Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie."
Upon receiving the heartbreaking news, the food blogger's followers flooded the comments section with condolences.
Diddee was a Pune-based food blogger who shared her passion for home-cooked food with her Instagram community, despite having had to surgically have her stomach removed (gastrectomy) due to a tumour in 2018.
Following the surgery, her digestive system was rerouted to bypass the stomach.
Surviving without a stomach requires significant lifestyle adjustments and ongoing medical management. Individuals who undergo gastrectomy must adhere to strict dietary guidelines, consume smaller and more frequent meals, get proper medical care, and carefully manage their nutritional intake to prevent deficiencies.
Through her platform, Diddee had, on multiple occasions, shared that she suffered from dumping syndrome and encountered a series of distressing symptoms after meals – profuse sweating, excessive yawning, and frequent trips to the restroom.
Typically, the stomach regulates the movement of food into the small intestine in a gradual and controlled manner, allowing for efficient digestion and nutrient absorption.
However, when this process is impaired, as in the case of dumping syndrome, food is expelled into the small intestine prematurely, leading to a cascade of symptoms.
