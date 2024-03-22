‘Who Is Answerable?’: Activists Sound Alarm Over Yet Another TB Drug Shortage

"They tell us medication is critical and that not taking medication is equal to a crime, but then they don't have any for us. Who is committing the crime then?" lamented Suresh* (name changed), husband of a tuberculosis patient, back in September 2023, when parts of India faced a massive shortage of anti-tuberculosis drugs that left families like his running from pillar to post trying to stock up on the pills.

Fast forward to just six months later, and several regions in the country are once again staring at a tuberculosis drug shortage, putting the health of lakhs of TB patients at risk.

"This time we are going to be very aggressive because this is unacceptable," says Ganesh Acharya, a TB/HIV survivor and activist, based in Mumbai.