5 Yoga Poses To Manage PCOS

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6 to 12 percent of women are affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) during their childbearing years. One in five women in India suffers from PCOS.

Women who have PCOS are at a higher risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health problems. Gynaecologists recommend weight loss to manage the symptoms. Yoga for PCOS is a natural and healthier way of shedding that extra fat.

But can yoga help manage PCOS symptoms? Yes it can. Research proves that yoga can be extremely helpful in managing the pain and symptoms of the syndrome.

Let's have a look at five common yoga poses that are helpful for the PCOS patients.