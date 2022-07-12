5 Yoga Poses To Help Improve Bad Posture

It is nothing short of challenging to maintain a good posture while sitting at computers and working at desks for hours. Research has proved that prolonged bad posture can lead to compromised vertebrae alignment, pain, and nerve construction.

Bad posture also disturbs digestion, circulation, breathing, impaired cardiovascular health, and results in fatigue, teeth grinding, and bad mood.

Yoga is one of the best ways to turn this around. Weight-bearing exercises and strong core exercises may also be helpful. Yoga gives you the opportunity to actually correct your posture when practised frequently. Yoga poses help with alignment correction by generating increased awareness of the spine.

Let's have a look at the yoga poses you can try easily at home.